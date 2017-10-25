 Nov. 2, 2017 - Thursday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

By JFP Staff Wednesday, October 25, 2017 8:44 a.m. CDT
Capitol Grill - Jesse Robinson & Friends 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Duling Hall - Hawthorne Heights w/ Dream Cult & BARK 8 p.m. $15 advance $20 door

F. Jones Corner - Raul Valinti & the F. Jones Challenge Band 10 p.m. $5

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 6 p.m.

Kathryn's - Live Music 6:30 p.m.

King Edward Hotel - Cocktails, Cigars & Conversations feat. DJ Freeze, DJ IE & DJ Unpredictable 601 4 p.m.-midnight free

Offbeat - Dungeon Family Tribute feat. DJ Young Venom, DJ Breakem Off, Icon & DJ Jonasty 8 p.m. $5

Pelican Cove - Live Music

Shucker's - Larry Brewer & Doug Hurd 7:30 p.m. free

Sneaky Beans - Empty Atlas w/ Krystal Gem, Timaal Bradford & Vitamin Cea 5-8 p.m. free

St. James' Episcopal Church - Heinavanker Renaissance Choral Concert 7:30 p.m. $25 admission $5 students

Table 100 - Andrew Pates 6 p.m.

Underground 119 - Fred T & the Band 7-10:30 p.m.

