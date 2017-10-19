Trustees Express Uncertainty About Hospital Borrowing

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — College Board trustees are considering a plan for the University of Mississippi Medical Center to borrow $132 million to finance an expansion of its children's hospital.

Medical center officials have been building up to this moment for months, hoping to start construction later this year on a project that would more than double the space available in the hospital.

But key trustees on Wednesday expressed worries about allowing the hospital, which has yearly revenues of $1.7 billion, to borrow so much. The measure is scheduled for a vote Thursday, but could be delayed.

The uncertainty comes even as University of Mississippi Chancellor David Vitter says the parent university will guarantee $40 million in debt will be repaid if the state and private donors give not a dime more.