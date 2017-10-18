 Oct. 29, 2017 - Sunday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Oct. 29, 2017 - Sunday

By JFP Staff Wednesday, October 18, 2017 10:20 a.m. CDT
1908 Provisions - Knight Bruce 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Char - Big Easy Three 11 a.m.; Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

The Hideaway - Sunday Jam 4-8 p.m. free

Kathryn's - Acoustic Crossroads 6-9 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Live Music

Shucker's - Andrew Pates 3:30 p.m.

Table 100 - Raphael Semmes Trio 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Dan Michael Colbert 6-9 p.m.

Wellington's - Andy Hardwick 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

