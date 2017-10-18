 Oct. 28, 2017 - Saturday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Oct. 28, 2017 - Saturday

By JFP Staff Wednesday, October 18, 2017 10:19 a.m. CDT
Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.

Char - Bill Clark 6 p.m.

CS's - Waterworks Curve 7-10 p.m.

Drago's - Joseph LaSalla 6-9 p.m.

F. Jones Corner - Big Money Mel & Small Change Wayne 10 p.m. $1; Sherman Lee Dillon & the MS Sound midnight $10

Fenian's - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Jim Tomlinson

Georgia Blue, Madison - Brandon Greer

Hal & Mal's - Vernon Brothers 6-9 p.m. free

The Hideaway - Big 3 Halloween feat. Jason Miller Band, Miles Flatt & Burnham Road 8 p.m.-2 a.m. $20

Hops & Habanas - Audience Control feat. Astro Motel, Stonewalls & Jig the Alien 6 p.m.

Iron Horse Grill - Brian Jones 9 p.m.

Kathryn's - Kern Pratt & the Accused 7-10:30 p.m.

Martin's - Halloween Showcase feat. Backup Planet 10 p.m.

Ole Tavern - Halloween Bash feat. MS Moonlight 10 p.m. $10

Pelican Cove - Live Music

Shucker's - Steele Heart 3:30 p.m.; Halloween Costume Contest feat. Spunk Monkees 7 p.m. $15; Acoustic Crossroads 8 p.m.

Spacecamp - Astrophobia feat. Bad Magic, Low Variety, DBL Take & Lisbon Deaths 8:30 p.m. $5

Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Underground 119 - Subway Review 9 p.m.

WonderLust - Drag Performance & Dance Party feat. DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-3 a.m. free before 10 p.m.

