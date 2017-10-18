Oct. 28, 2017 - Saturday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.
Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.
Char - Bill Clark 6 p.m.
CS's - Waterworks Curve 7-10 p.m.
Drago's - Joseph LaSalla 6-9 p.m.
F. Jones Corner - Big Money Mel & Small Change Wayne 10 p.m. $1; Sherman Lee Dillon & the MS Sound midnight $10
Fenian's - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Jim Tomlinson
Georgia Blue, Madison - Brandon Greer
Hal & Mal's - Vernon Brothers 6-9 p.m. free
The Hideaway - Big 3 Halloween feat. Jason Miller Band, Miles Flatt & Burnham Road 8 p.m.-2 a.m. $20
Hops & Habanas - Audience Control feat. Astro Motel, Stonewalls & Jig the Alien 6 p.m.
Iron Horse Grill - Brian Jones 9 p.m.
Kathryn's - Kern Pratt & the Accused 7-10:30 p.m.
Martin's - Halloween Showcase feat. Backup Planet 10 p.m.
Ole Tavern - Halloween Bash feat. MS Moonlight 10 p.m. $10
Pelican Cove - Live Music
Shucker's - Steele Heart 3:30 p.m.; Halloween Costume Contest feat. Spunk Monkees 7 p.m. $15; Acoustic Crossroads 8 p.m.
Spacecamp - Astrophobia feat. Bad Magic, Low Variety, DBL Take & Lisbon Deaths 8:30 p.m. $5
Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Underground 119 - Subway Review 9 p.m.
WonderLust - Drag Performance & Dance Party feat. DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-3 a.m. free before 10 p.m.
