Oct. 27, 2017 - Friday

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.
Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.
Drago's - Barry Leach Trio 7-10 p.m.
Duling Hall - LoveBomb Go-Go w/ Stonewalls 8 p.m. $10 advance $15 door
F. Jones Corner - Sherman Lee Dillon & the MS Sound midnight $10
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Shaun Patterson
Georgia Blue, Madison - Skip & Mike
Hal & Mal's - Leo Moreira 6-9 p.m. free
Iron Horse Grill - Sonny Ridell 9 p.m.
Kathryn's - Road Hogs 7-10:30 p.m.
M Bar - Flirt Fridays feat. DJ 901 free
Martin's - Andrew Duhon Trio 10 p.m.
Old Capitol Inn, Rooftop - Scott Stricklin 6 p.m. free
Pelican Cove - Live Music
Shucker's - Acoustic Crossroads 5:30 p.m.; Spunk Monkees 8 p.m. $5; Jonathan Alexander 10 p.m.
Soulshine, Ridgeland - Thomas Jackson 7-10 p.m.
Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Underground 119 - Mick Kolassa & the Clarksdale Regulators 8:30 p.m.
Woodland Hills Baptist Church - MS Chorus' "Alzheimer's Stories: Sing Anything" 7:30 p.m. $10 adults, ages 12 & under free
WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.
