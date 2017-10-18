 Oct. 27, 2017 - Friday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Oct. 27, 2017 - Friday

By JFP Staff Wednesday, October 18, 2017 10:18 a.m. CDT
Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.

Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.

Drago's - Barry Leach Trio 7-10 p.m.

Duling Hall - LoveBomb Go-Go w/ Stonewalls 8 p.m. $10 advance $15 door

F. Jones Corner - Sherman Lee Dillon & the MS Sound midnight $10

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Shaun Patterson

Georgia Blue, Madison - Skip & Mike

Hal & Mal's - Leo Moreira 6-9 p.m. free

Iron Horse Grill - Sonny Ridell 9 p.m.

Kathryn's - Road Hogs 7-10:30 p.m.

M Bar - Flirt Fridays feat. DJ 901 free

Martin's - Andrew Duhon Trio 10 p.m.

Old Capitol Inn, Rooftop - Scott Stricklin 6 p.m. free

Pelican Cove - Live Music

Shucker's - Acoustic Crossroads 5:30 p.m.; Spunk Monkees 8 p.m. $5; Jonathan Alexander 10 p.m.

Soulshine, Ridgeland - Thomas Jackson 7-10 p.m.

Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Underground 119 - Mick Kolassa & the Clarksdale Regulators 8:30 p.m.

Woodland Hills Baptist Church - MS Chorus' "Alzheimer's Stories: Sing Anything" 7:30 p.m. $10 adults, ages 12 & under free

WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.

