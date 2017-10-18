 Oct. 26, 2017 - Thursday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Capitol Grill - Jesse Robinson & Friends 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Drago's - Johnny Barranco 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Duling Hall - ZOSO (Led Zeppelin tribute) 8 p.m. $15 advance $20 door

F. Jones Corner - Raul Valinti & the F. Jones Challenge Band 10 p.m. $5

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Kevin Ace Robinson

Georgia Blue, Madison - Larry Brewer

Hal & Mal's - D'Lo Trio 6-9 p.m. free

Iron Horse Grill - Jimmy "Duck" Holmes 6 p.m.

Kathryn's - Scott Turner Trio 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Kundi Compound - "Verses & Voices" Open Mic 8 p.m. $5 advance $7 door

Martin's - Modern Measure w/ Space Kadet 9 p.m. $10

McB's - Halloween Bash feat. Keys vs. Strings 7-11 p.m. free, $20 reserved table

Old Capitol Inn, Rooftop - Matt Nolan & Shaun Miller 6 p.m. free

Pelican Cove - Live Music

Shucker's - Road Hogs 7:30-11:30 p.m.

Table 100 - Andrew Pates 6 p.m.

Underground 119 - Lady L & the River City Band 7-10:30 p.m.

