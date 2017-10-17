CORRECTED: Supreme Court Has Not Denied DA Smith's Appeal

Editor's Note: The Mississippi Supreme Court did not yet rule Robert Shuler Smith's appeal to vacate his charges for abusing a former girlfriend before his trial starts in Rankin County later this month. During the chaos of our weekly print deadline, the JFP reported earlier that the Supreme Court. In fact, the attorney general submitted his response. We apologize for the error. Watch this space for an updated report, as well as a PDF of the document.
