Oct. 21, 2017 - Saturday

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.
Burgers & Blues - Live Music 6 p.m.
Char - Bill Clark 6 p.m.
F. Jones Corner - Live Music midnight $10
Fenian's - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
The Hideaway - Live Music 9 p.m.
Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 9 p.m.
Kathryn's - Live Music 7 p.m.
Martin's - Live Music 10 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Live Music
Shucker's - Andrew Pates 3:30-7:30 p.m.; Snazz 8 p.m.-1 a.m. $5; Todd Smith 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
WonderLust - Drag Performance & Dance Party feat. DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-3 a.m. free before 10 p.m.
