 Oct. 21, 2017 - Saturday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Oct. 21, 2017 - Saturday

By JFP Staff Wednesday, October 11, 2017 9:51 a.m. CDT
Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.

Burgers & Blues - Live Music 6 p.m.

Char - Bill Clark 6 p.m.

F. Jones Corner - Live Music midnight $10

Fenian's - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

The Hideaway - Live Music 9 p.m.

Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 9 p.m.

Kathryn's - Live Music 7 p.m.

Martin's - Live Music 10 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Live Music

Shucker's - Andrew Pates 3:30-7:30 p.m.; Snazz 8 p.m.-1 a.m. $5; Todd Smith 10 p.m.-2 a.m.

Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

WonderLust - Drag Performance & Dance Party feat. DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-3 a.m. free before 10 p.m.

