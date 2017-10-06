 Oct. 18, 2017 - Wednesday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Oct. 18, 2017 - Wednesday

By JFP Staff Friday, October 6, 2017 4:09 p.m. CDT
Alumni House - Brian Jones 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Drago's - Johnny Barranco 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Duling Hall - George Porter Jr. & the Runnin' Pardners 7:30 p.m. $15 advance $20 door

Fitzgerald's - Live Music 7:30 p.m.

Kathryn's - Gator Trio 6:30-9:30 p.m. free

McB's - Live Music 8 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Live Music

Shucker's - Lovin Ledbetter 7:30-11:30 p.m.

Table 100 - Andy Henderson 6 p.m.

WonderLust - Karaoke w/ Matt 8 p.m.-1 a.m. free

