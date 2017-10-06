Oct. 18, 2017 - Wednesday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.
Alumni House - Brian Jones 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Drago's - Johnny Barranco 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Duling Hall - George Porter Jr. & the Runnin' Pardners 7:30 p.m. $15 advance $20 door
Fitzgerald's - Live Music 7:30 p.m.
Kathryn's - Gator Trio 6:30-9:30 p.m. free
McB's - Live Music 8 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Live Music
Shucker's - Lovin Ledbetter 7:30-11:30 p.m.
Table 100 - Andy Henderson 6 p.m.
WonderLust - Karaoke w/ Matt 8 p.m.-1 a.m. free
