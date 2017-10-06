Oct. 15, 2017 - Sunday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.
1908 Provisions - Knight Bruce 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Broadmeadow UMC - Bluegrass Service feat. Bill & Temperance 10:30-11:30 a.m. free
Char - Big Easy Three 11 a.m.; Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
The Hideaway - Sunday Jam 4-8 p.m. free
Kathryn's - Chris Gill 6-9 p.m. free
Martin's - The Magic Beans 8 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Live Music
Shucker's - Greenfish 3:30-7:30 p.m.
Table 100 - Raphael Semmes Trio 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Dan Michael Colbert 6-9 p.m.
Wellington's - Andy Hardwick 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
