 Oct. 15, 2017 - Sunday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Oct. 15, 2017 - Sunday

By JFP Staff Friday, October 6, 2017 3:58 p.m. CDT
0

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.

1908 Provisions - Knight Bruce 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Broadmeadow UMC - Bluegrass Service feat. Bill & Temperance 10:30-11:30 a.m. free

Char - Big Easy Three 11 a.m.; Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

The Hideaway - Sunday Jam 4-8 p.m. free

Kathryn's - Chris Gill 6-9 p.m. free

Martin's - The Magic Beans 8 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Live Music

Shucker's - Greenfish 3:30-7:30 p.m.

Table 100 - Raphael Semmes Trio 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Dan Michael Colbert 6-9 p.m.

Wellington's - Andy Hardwick 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

comments powered by Disqus

Special Section

Sponsors

Recent Comments

see recent 25 »