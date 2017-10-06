 Oct. 14, 2017 - Saturday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Oct. 14, 2017 - Saturday

By JFP Staff Friday, October 6, 2017 3:57 p.m. CDT
0

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.

Burgers & Blues - Live Music 6 p.m.

Char - Bill Clark 6 p.m.

Drago's - Ronnie McGee 6-9 p.m.

F. Jones Corner - Live Music midnight $10

Fenian's - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

The Hideaway - Live Music 9 p.m.

Iron Horse Grill - Joe Carroll & Cooper Miles 9 p.m.

Jose's Tamales, Pearl - Ralph Miller 6-9 p.m.

Kathryn's - Jay Wadsworth w/ Sofa Kings 7-10:30 p.m. free

Martin's - Roots of a Rebellion 10 p.m.

New Jerusalem Church - Gospel Comedy Show feat. Small Fire & Amia Edwards 7-10 p.m. $15 advance $20 door

Pelican Cove - Live Music

Reed Pierce's, Byram - Live Music 9 p.m. free

Shucker's - Acoustic Crossroads 3:30-7:30 p.m.; Acoustic Crossroads 8 p.m.-1 a.m. $5; Jonathan Alexander 10 p.m.-2 a.m.

Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Underground 119 - Lonn'e George Trio 9 p.m.

WonderLust - Drag Performance & Dance Party feat. DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-3 a.m. free before 10 p.m.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

comments powered by Disqus

Special Section

Sponsors

Recent Comments

see recent 25 »