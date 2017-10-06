Oct. 14, 2017 - Saturday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.
Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.
Burgers & Blues - Live Music 6 p.m.
Char - Bill Clark 6 p.m.
Drago's - Ronnie McGee 6-9 p.m.
F. Jones Corner - Live Music midnight $10
Fenian's - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
The Hideaway - Live Music 9 p.m.
Iron Horse Grill - Joe Carroll & Cooper Miles 9 p.m.
Jose's Tamales, Pearl - Ralph Miller 6-9 p.m.
Kathryn's - Jay Wadsworth w/ Sofa Kings 7-10:30 p.m. free
Martin's - Roots of a Rebellion 10 p.m.
New Jerusalem Church - Gospel Comedy Show feat. Small Fire & Amia Edwards 7-10 p.m. $15 advance $20 door
Pelican Cove - Live Music
Reed Pierce's, Byram - Live Music 9 p.m. free
Shucker's - Acoustic Crossroads 3:30-7:30 p.m.; Acoustic Crossroads 8 p.m.-1 a.m. $5; Jonathan Alexander 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Underground 119 - Lonn'e George Trio 9 p.m.
WonderLust - Drag Performance & Dance Party feat. DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-3 a.m. free before 10 p.m.
