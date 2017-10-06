Oct. 13, 2017 - Friday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.

Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.

Drago's - Johnny Crocker 6-9 p.m.

Duling Hall - Whiskey Myers w/ The Steel Woods 9 p.m. $12 advance $15 door

F. Jones Corner - Live Music midnight $10

Fenian's - Live Music

Fitzgerald's - Live Music 7:30 p.m.

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

Iron Horse Grill - Chris Gill & the Sole Shakers 9 p.m.

Kathryn's - Acoustic Crossroads 7-10:30 p.m. free

M Bar - Flirt Fridays feat. DJ 901 free

Martin's - The Interstellar Boys 8-11:30 p.m. $20 advance $25 door

McB's - Live Music 8 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Live Music

Reed Pierce's, Byram - Live Music 9 p.m. free

Shucker's - Road Hogs 5:30-9:30 p.m.; Johnny Barbados & the Lucky Doggs 8 p.m.-1 a.m. $5; Brian Jones 10 p.m.-2 a.m.

St. James Episcopal Church - MS Chambre Music Guild's "MS Bicentennial" 7:30 p.m. $20 admission $5 students

Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Underground 119 - Heather Crosse 8:30 p.m.

WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.