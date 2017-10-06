Oct. 13, 2017 - Friday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.
Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.
Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.
Drago's - Johnny Crocker 6-9 p.m.
Duling Hall - Whiskey Myers w/ The Steel Woods 9 p.m. $12 advance $15 door
F. Jones Corner - Live Music midnight $10
Fenian's - Live Music
Fitzgerald's - Live Music 7:30 p.m.
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
Iron Horse Grill - Chris Gill & the Sole Shakers 9 p.m.
Kathryn's - Acoustic Crossroads 7-10:30 p.m. free
M Bar - Flirt Fridays feat. DJ 901 free
Martin's - The Interstellar Boys 8-11:30 p.m. $20 advance $25 door
McB's - Live Music 8 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Live Music
Reed Pierce's, Byram - Live Music 9 p.m. free
Shucker's - Road Hogs 5:30-9:30 p.m.; Johnny Barbados & the Lucky Doggs 8 p.m.-1 a.m. $5; Brian Jones 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
St. James Episcopal Church - MS Chambre Music Guild's "MS Bicentennial" 7:30 p.m. $20 admission $5 students
Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Underground 119 - Heather Crosse 8:30 p.m.
WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.
