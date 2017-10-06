Oct. 12, 2017 - Thursday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.
Capitol Grill - Jesse Robinson & Friends 7:30-10:30 p.m.
Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
City Hall Live - Breaking Benjamin Unplugged 8 p.m. $33
Drago's - Johnny Barranco 5:30-8 p.m.
Duling Hall - Country & Blues Rock for Recovery feat. Todd Thompson & the Lucky Hand Blues Band 6:30-9:30 p.m. $25
F. Jones Corner - Raul Valinti & the F. Jones Challenge Band 10 p.m. $5
Fitzgerald's - Live Music 7:30 p.m.
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
Iron Horse Grill - Johnie B. Sanders Blues Band Revue feat. Ms. Iretta 6 p.m.
Kathryn's - Amanda Jones 6:30-9:30 p.m. free
Pelican Cove - Live Music
Shucker's - Larry Brewer & Hunter Gibson 7:30-11:30 p.m.
Table 100 - Andrew Pates 6 p.m.
Underground 119 - Stevie J Blues 7-10:30 p.m.
