Oct. 12, 2017 - Thursday

By JFP Staff Friday, October 6, 2017 3:54 p.m. CDT
Capitol Grill - Jesse Robinson & Friends 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

City Hall Live - Breaking Benjamin Unplugged 8 p.m. $33

Drago's - Johnny Barranco 5:30-8 p.m.

Duling Hall - Country & Blues Rock for Recovery feat. Todd Thompson & the Lucky Hand Blues Band 6:30-9:30 p.m. $25

F. Jones Corner - Raul Valinti & the F. Jones Challenge Band 10 p.m. $5

Fitzgerald's - Live Music 7:30 p.m.

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

Iron Horse Grill - Johnie B. Sanders Blues Band Revue feat. Ms. Iretta 6 p.m.

Kathryn's - Amanda Jones 6:30-9:30 p.m. free

Pelican Cove - Live Music

Shucker's - Larry Brewer & Hunter Gibson 7:30-11:30 p.m.

Table 100 - Andrew Pates 6 p.m.

Underground 119 - Stevie J Blues 7-10:30 p.m.

