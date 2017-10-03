JPS Set to Begin $2.5 Million School Renovations to Wingfield, Brinkley, Murrah, Forest Hill

— Students at Wingfield High School and Brinkley Middle School will see renovations and improvements to their facilities in the coming months after both the Jackson Public Schools Board of Trustees and the Jackson City Council approved the district to issue a limited loan of no more than $2.5 million.

On Aug. 8, the JPS Board of Trustees approved of the limited tax notes, adding them to the district's budget request that went before City Council this month.

The City Council approved the tax notes approved as a part of the JPS ad valorem millage request for the city's new fiscal year, which began Oct. 1.

The district released a list of improvements that the $2.5-million project plan may include for Wingfield and Brinkley. The funds could go toward repairing drainage and HVAC, replacing carpet in the library as well as adding several projects related to help the school comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The funds could also pay for ADA-compliant repairs at Brinkley as well as replacing doors, repairing sidewalks and paving the entrance and staff parking lot to the middle school, a press release from JPS shows.

JPS may also use the funds to improve the football fields and athletic facilities at Newell and Forest Hill fields. Newell is the home field for Murrah High School.

The full list of potential projects from a press release provided by the district is listed below:

Wingfield High School

-Repair drainage and HVAC.

-Replace carpet in the library.

Complete Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) projects:

-Add a ramp and handrails in the auditorium.

-Equip restrooms for disabled access.

-Repair the ramp outside of the school building.

-Add ADA-compliant water fountains.

-Replace broken tiles and entrances in restrooms.

Brinkley Middle School

-Add fencing.

-Replace doors.

-Make structural repairs.

-Pave entrance and staff parking lot.

-Repair the sidewalk and tennis court.

-Replace damaged pipes in the locker room.

Complete ADA projects:

-Add handrails where needed.

-Add ADA-compliant water fountains.

-Equip restroom facilities for disabled access.

-Replace broken tiles and entrances in restrooms.

-Add handicapped parking.

Athletics

-Replace grass with turf at Newell and Forest Hill football fields.

-Add a sidewalk at the Forest Hill football field.

-Replace the concession stand on the visitor's side at Newell Field.