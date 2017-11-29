 Dec. 9, 2017 - Saturday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

By JFP Staff Wednesday, November 29, 2017 8:55 a.m. CST
Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - The Anteeks 8 p.m.

Ascension Lutheran Church - MS Boychoir Christmas Concert 3-4 p.m. free

Char - Bill Clark 6 p.m.

Clinton High School - Attaché Show Choir Fall Revue 7:30 p.m. $10

Drago's - Ronnie McGee 6-9 p.m.

Duling Hall - Pokey LaFarge w/ The Easy Leaves 8 p.m. $15 advance $20 door

F. Jones Corner - Big Money Mel & Small Change Wayne 10 p.m. $1; Tatum Jackson midnight $10

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

Hal & Mal's - Thomas Jackson 7-9:30 p.m. free

The Hideaway - All DJ Dance Night 9 p.m.

Iron Horse Grill - Stevie J Blues 9 p.m.

Kathryn's - Fade2Blue 7-10 p.m.

Martin's - "Hestia" Album Anniversary Party feat. Empty Atlas, The DLX & Jake Slinkard 10 p.m. $10

MS Coliseum - Xscape w/ Monica & Tamar Braxton $46-$64

Offbeat - "Behind the Music: A Meet & Greet" feat. Dee-1 8 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Jason Turner 6-10 p.m.

Pop’s Saloon - The Prom Knights 9 p.m.

Shucker's - Acoustic Crossroads 3:30 p.m.; Ian Faith 8 p.m. $5; Aaron Coker 10 p.m.

Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Underground 119 - Grady Champion 9 p.m.

WonderLust - Drag Performance & Dance Party feat. DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-3 a.m. free before 10 p.m.

