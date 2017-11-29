 Dec. 8, 2017 - Friday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

By JFP Staff Wednesday, November 29, 2017 8:53 a.m. CST
Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - The Chill 8 p.m.

Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.

Clinton High School - Attaché Show Choir Fall Revue 7:30 p.m. $10

Drago's - Greenfish 7-10 p.m.

F. Jones Corner - Tatum Jackson midnight $10

Fenian's - Stonewalls 10 p.m.

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

Hal & Mal's - Bill & Temperance 7-9:30 p.m. free

The Hideaway - All DJ Dance Night 9 p.m.

Iron Horse Grill - Nikki Talley 9 p.m.

Kathryn's - Acoustic Crossroads 7-10:30 p.m.

M Bar - Flirt Fridays feat. DJ 901 free

Martin's - Tesheva w/ Hood Baby & the Barnacles 10 p.m.

Offbeat - "Jujutsu: Vibes, Anime, Chill" feat. DJ Young Venom, Gios4ma, DJ Ricky Rich & The Late Years 8 p.m. free

Pelican Cove - Jesse Howell Trio 6-10 p.m.

Pop’s Saloon - Live Music 9 p.m.

Shucker's - Andrew Pates 5:30 p.m.; Ian Faith 8 p.m. $5; Brian Jones 10 p.m.

Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Underground 119 - Raul Valinti Band 8:30 p.m.

WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.

