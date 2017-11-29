Dec. 8, 2017 - Friday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.
Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - The Chill 8 p.m.
Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.
Clinton High School - Attaché Show Choir Fall Revue 7:30 p.m. $10
Drago's - Greenfish 7-10 p.m.
F. Jones Corner - Tatum Jackson midnight $10
Fenian's - Stonewalls 10 p.m.
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
Hal & Mal's - Bill & Temperance 7-9:30 p.m. free
The Hideaway - All DJ Dance Night 9 p.m.
Iron Horse Grill - Nikki Talley 9 p.m.
Kathryn's - Acoustic Crossroads 7-10:30 p.m.
M Bar - Flirt Fridays feat. DJ 901 free
Martin's - Tesheva w/ Hood Baby & the Barnacles 10 p.m.
Offbeat - "Jujutsu: Vibes, Anime, Chill" feat. DJ Young Venom, Gios4ma, DJ Ricky Rich & The Late Years 8 p.m. free
Pelican Cove - Jesse Howell Trio 6-10 p.m.
Pop’s Saloon - Live Music 9 p.m.
Shucker's - Andrew Pates 5:30 p.m.; Ian Faith 8 p.m. $5; Brian Jones 10 p.m.
Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Underground 119 - Raul Valinti Band 8:30 p.m.
WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.comments powered by Disqus