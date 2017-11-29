 Dec. 7, 2017 - Thursday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

By JFP Staff Wednesday, November 29, 2017 8:52 a.m. CST
Capitol Grill - Jesse Robinson & Friends 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Clinton High School - Attaché Show Choir Fall Revue 7:30 p.m. $10

Drago's - Johnny Barranco 5:30-8:30 p.m.

F. Jones Corner - Raul Valinti & the F. Jones Challenge Band 10 p.m. $5

Fitzgerald's - Keys vs. Strings 7-10 p.m.

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

Hal & Mal's - Vernon Brothers 7-9:30 p.m. free

Hops & Habanas - CalligraphyX 7 p.m.

Iron Horse Grill - Eric Deaton 6 p.m.

Kathryn's - Crocker & Reynolds 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Chris Gill 6-10 p.m.

Shucker's - Larry Brewer & Doug Hurd 7:30 p.m. free

Table 100 - Andrew Pates 6 p.m.

Underground 119 - Fred T & the Band 7-10:30 p.m.

