Dec. 7, 2017 - Thursday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.
Capitol Grill - Jesse Robinson & Friends 7:30-10:30 p.m.
Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Clinton High School - Attaché Show Choir Fall Revue 7:30 p.m. $10
Drago's - Johnny Barranco 5:30-8:30 p.m.
F. Jones Corner - Raul Valinti & the F. Jones Challenge Band 10 p.m. $5
Fitzgerald's - Keys vs. Strings 7-10 p.m.
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
Hal & Mal's - Vernon Brothers 7-9:30 p.m. free
Hops & Habanas - CalligraphyX 7 p.m.
Iron Horse Grill - Eric Deaton 6 p.m.
Kathryn's - Crocker & Reynolds 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Chris Gill 6-10 p.m.
Shucker's - Larry Brewer & Doug Hurd 7:30 p.m. free
Table 100 - Andrew Pates 6 p.m.
Underground 119 - Fred T & the Band 7-10:30 p.m.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.comments powered by Disqus