 Dec. 13, 2017 - Wednesday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Dec. 13, 2017 - Wednesday

By JFP Staff Wednesday, November 29, 2017 8:58 a.m. CST
0

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.

Alumni House - Brian Jones 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Drago's - Johnny Barranco 5:30-8:30 p.m.

First Baptist Church, Vicksburg - MS Boychoir Christmas Concert 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Hal & Mal's - New Bourbon Street Jazz Band 6-8 p.m. free

Kathryn's - Chris Gill 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Larry Brewer & Doug Hurd 6-10 p.m.

Shucker's - Waylon Halen 7:30 p.m. free

Table 100 - Andy Henderson 6 p.m.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

comments powered by Disqus

Special Section

Sponsors

Recent Comments

see recent 25 »