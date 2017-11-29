Dec. 10, 2017 - Sunday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.

1908 Provisions - Knight Bruce 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Char - Big Easy Three 11 a.m.; Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Country Squire - "An Incarnation & Advent Celebration" feat. Jared Mack Smith 7-9 p.m.

Duling Hall - MS Opera's "Amahl & the Night Visitors" 2:30 p.m. $20

Kathryn's - Amanda Jones 6-9 p.m.

New Horizon Church - "JPD Gospel Benefit Explosion" feat. LaTonya Coleman, Eddie Williams, JT & the Heavenly Wonders, West Haven Choir, New Horizon Praise Team & more 4-8 p.m. $10 advance $12 door

Pelican Cove - Musicians Christmas Party noon-midnight

Shucker's - Greenfish 3:30 p.m.

Table 100 - Raphael Semmes Trio 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Dan Michael Colbert 6-9 p.m.

Wellington's - Andy Hardwick 11 a.m.-2 p.m.