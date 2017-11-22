 Nov. 30, 2017 - Thursday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Nov. 30, 2017 - Thursday

By JFP Staff Wednesday, November 22, 2017 8:28 a.m. CST
0

Capitol Grill - Jesse Robinson & Friends 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Drago's - Johnny Barranco 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Duling Hall - Curren$y w/ Mike Floss 9 p.m. $25 advance $30 door

F. Jones Corner - Raul Valinti & the F. Jones Challenge Band 10 p.m. $5

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 6 p.m.

Kathryn's - Live Music 6:30 p.m.

Kundi Compound - "Verses & Voices" Open Mic 8 p.m. $5 advance $7 door

Pelican Cove - Live Music

Pinelake Church, Brandon - "K-LOVE Christmas" feat. Steven Curtis Chapman, Hillary Scott & We Are Messengers 7 p.m. $18-$190

Shucker's - Acoustic Crossroads 7:30 p.m. free

Table 100 - Andrew Pates 6 p.m.

Underground 119 - Live Music 7-10:30 p.m.

