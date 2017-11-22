Nov. 30, 2017 - Thursday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.
Capitol Grill - Jesse Robinson & Friends 7:30-10:30 p.m.
Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Drago's - Johnny Barranco 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Duling Hall - Curren$y w/ Mike Floss 9 p.m. $25 advance $30 door
F. Jones Corner - Raul Valinti & the F. Jones Challenge Band 10 p.m. $5
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 6 p.m.
Kathryn's - Live Music 6:30 p.m.
Kundi Compound - "Verses & Voices" Open Mic 8 p.m. $5 advance $7 door
Pelican Cove - Live Music
Pinelake Church, Brandon - "K-LOVE Christmas" feat. Steven Curtis Chapman, Hillary Scott & We Are Messengers 7 p.m. $18-$190
Shucker's - Acoustic Crossroads 7:30 p.m. free
Table 100 - Andrew Pates 6 p.m.
Underground 119 - Live Music 7-10:30 p.m.
