Dec. 2, 2017 - Saturday

By JFP Staff Wednesday, November 22, 2017 8:31 a.m. CST
Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.

Belhaven University - Singing Christmas Tree 7:30 p.m. free

Char - Bill Clark 6 p.m.

Duling Hall - Riley Green 9 p.m. $10

F. Jones Corner - Big Money Mel & Small Change Wayne 10 p.m. $1; Sherman Lee Dillon midnight $10

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

The Hideaway - Saliva 8 p.m. $20 admission $55 VIP

Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 9 p.m.

Kathryn's - Live Music 7 p.m.

Lucky Town - "Santa Rampage" feat. Jason Daniels Band 3-9 p.m.

Martin's - Live Music 10 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Live Music

Pop’s Saloon - Live Music 9 p.m.

Shucker's - Live Music 3:30 p.m.; Live Music 8 p.m. $5; Live Music 10 p.m.

Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Underground 119 - Live Music 9 p.m.

WonderLust - Drag Performance & Dance Party feat. DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-3 a.m. free before 10 p.m.

