Dec. 1, 2017 - Friday

By JFP Staff Wednesday, November 22, 2017 8:29 a.m. CST
Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.

Belhaven University - Singing Christmas Tree 7:30 p.m. free

Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.

Duling Hall - "Night of Musical Artistry" feat. Avery*Sunshine w/ Mike Burton & the Good Time Brass Band 7 p.m. $40

F. Jones Corner - Sherman Lee Dillon midnight $10

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 9 p.m.

Kathryn's - Live Music 7 p.m.

M Bar - Flirt Fridays feat. DJ 901 free

Martin's - Live Music 10 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Live Music

Pop’s Saloon - Live Music 9 p.m.

Shucker's - Live Music 5:30 p.m.; Live Music 8 p.m. $5; Live Music 10 p.m.

Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Underground 119 - Live Music 8:30 p.m.

WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.

