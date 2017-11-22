Dec. 1, 2017 - Friday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.
Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.
Belhaven University - Singing Christmas Tree 7:30 p.m. free
Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.
Duling Hall - "Night of Musical Artistry" feat. Avery*Sunshine w/ Mike Burton & the Good Time Brass Band 7 p.m. $40
F. Jones Corner - Sherman Lee Dillon midnight $10
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 9 p.m.
Kathryn's - Live Music 7 p.m.
M Bar - Flirt Fridays feat. DJ 901 free
Martin's - Live Music 10 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Live Music
Pop’s Saloon - Live Music 9 p.m.
Shucker's - Live Music 5:30 p.m.; Live Music 8 p.m. $5; Live Music 10 p.m.
Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Underground 119 - Live Music 8:30 p.m.
WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.
