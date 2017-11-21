Jaco's Jackson Closed, Revell Ace Opens, Odom's Celebrates 70 Years

Jaco's Tacos (318 S. State St.) in Jackson, which posted on its Facebook page that it would be closed for remodeling on Oct. 2, has closed permanently.

The voicemail message for the downtown restaurant, which originally opened on March 1, 2012, states that it has closed, and a new restaurant is currently renovating the space, though it does not specify what that restaurant will be. The Jackson Free Press could not reach the owner for comment by press time.

Jaco's Tacos Fast N Fresh (5657 Lakeland Drive, Flowood), a quick-service restaurant featuring a modified menu from the original Jaco's, opened on Jan. 17, 2017, and will remain open. For more information, find the restaurant on Facebook.

Revell Ace Comes to Deville Plaza

Revell Ace Hardware opened a new store in the Deville Plaza Shopping Center (5060 Interstate 55 N.) on Monday, Nov. 6. The store will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 7, and a grand-opening celebration in March 2018.

"We're open for business and ready to help the people of Jackson," store manager Jim Sampson told the Jackson Free Press. "We've got everything from steel appliances to Big Green Egg (grills) for everyone's hardware and home needs, and a special section for lawnmowers and other outdoor power equipment."

The 14,000-square-foot store offers services such as glass cutting, key making and window-screen repair services, and sells items such as coffeemakers, dinnerware, bakeware, soaps, paint, power tools, and gardening, plumbing and electrical supplies.

Revell Ace Hardware is open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is closed on Sundays. For more information, call 601-812-1400 or visit revellhardware.com or revelloutdoor.com.

Odom's Eye Care Celebrating 70 Years

Odom's Eye Care (1461 Canton Mart Road), an optical company that the late Richard Odom founded in 1947, is commemorating its 70th anniversary with an all-day celebration with the Jackson Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, Dec. 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

"Odom's is hosting this celebration to thank all our customers for letting us help them both see and look good for so long," Bobby Evans, vice president of marketing for Odom's, told the Jackson Free Press. "We're proud to have helped people see life better for 70 years and counting."

The celebration will feature complimentary refreshments and giveaways of items such as glasses from the store, lens-maintenance kits, anniversary edition Hershey's chocolate and $50 gift cards for Odom's glasses frames throughout the day. Odom's will also give away door prizes such as a Kindle tablet, Ray-Ban sunglasses, Betsey Johnson bags, Maui Jim sunglasses, Silhouette sunglasses and more.

Odom's Optical was originally located on the corner of State and Fortification streets, and only filled prescriptions from area doctors when it first opened. The business has since grown into a medical optometric practice with a staff of 12, including two doctors. It moved to its current location in 1996. Odom's offers comprehensive eye exams, evaluation and treatment of eye diseases, eyewear prescription-filling services, frame repair and adjustment, and more.

For information call 601-977-0272 or visit odomseyecare.com.