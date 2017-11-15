Your Thanksgiving Guide

McDade's Markets (multiplelocations, mcdadesmarkets.com)

This Thanksgiving, McDade's will have deluxe turkey or ham dinners for eight to 10 people. The dinners include a ham or turkey, a gallon of homemade cornbread dressing, a pumpkin pie, a pint of gravy, a dozen dinner rolls and a choice of sides such as broccoli-and-rice casserole, baked-potato casserole and a green-bean casserole. McDade's also has gallon sizes for sale such as turnip greens, macaroni and cheese and candied yams.

Broad Street Baking Company (4465 Interstate 55 N., Suite 101, 601-362-2900)

For Thanksgiving, Broad Street will have breads and king cakes such as breakfast biscuits, brioche and a caramel-apple king cake; soups such as roasted cauliflower soup and sausage gumbo; salads such as cranberry relish and Caesar salad; sides such as Yukon gold mashed potatoes and corn maque choux; brunch items such as potato-hash casserole and rustic deep-dish vegetarian quiche; main courses such as an oven-roasted honey-glazed ham and fried turkey breast; and treats such as hummingbird cake, carrot cake and fudge cake. People must order by Sunday, Nov. 19, and they must pick orders up on Wednesday, Nov. 22, by 2 p.m. For more information, visit broadstbakery.com.

Olivia's Food Emporium (820 Highway 51 N., Madison, 601-898-8333)

For Thanksgiving, Olivia's will have meats such as a smoked or fried turkey, oven-roasted turkey breast and Ya Ya seafood gumbo; Momma's cornbread dressing; sides such as a baked-potato casserole, and macaroni and cheese; appetizers such as pimiento cheese, spinach dip and Mediterranean dip; breakfast items such as sausage rolls and bacon-and-cheese quiche; cakes in flavors such as chocolate and Italian cream; and pies such as lemon ice box, Hershey and sweet potato. Olivia's also has a meal plan that includes a smoked turkey, cornbread dressing, turkey gravy, green-bean casserole, a dozen rolls and pecan pie. Customers must place orders by Friday, Nov. 17, and pick them up by Wednesday, Nov. 22, at 2 p.m. For more information, find the business on Facebook.

Primos Cafe (515 Lake Harbour Drive, Ridgeland, 601-898-3600; 2323 Lakeland Drive, Flowood, 601-936-3398)

For Thanksgiving, Primos has dinner packages that serve 10 to 12 people and include a ham or turkey, cornbread dressing, giblet gravy, large vegetable, choice of pie and more. Primos also has sides such as cranberry sauce, sweet-potato casserole and green-bean casserole; and desserts such as lemon ice box pie, pound cake and more available for purchase. For more information, visit primoscafe.com.

Cookin' Up a Storm (1491 Canton Mart Road, Suite 1, 601-957-1166)

This Thanksgiving, Cookin' Up a Storm will have sidles such as stuffing with sage sausage, apples and pecans, spinach Madeline and corn souffle; a spinach salad with strawberries, pecans and poppy-seed dressing, and broccoli salad with raisins, pecans, bacon and sweet dressing; desserts such as banana pudding, and a vodka-and-coffee-liqueur chocolate cake; and breakfast dishes such as pecan-pie muffins and mini cinnamon rolls. For more information, visit cookinupastorm.kitchen.

Hickory Pit (1491 Canton Mart Road, 601-956-7079, hickorypitms.com)

This Thanksgiving, Hickory Pit will have smoked turkeys, lemon and Hershey pies, coconut and carrot cakes and pecan pie. Customers must place order at least 24 hours in advance. The order deadline is Wednesday, Nov. 22, and customers can pick their orders up as early as 11 a.m. that day.

Amerigo Italian Restaurant (6592 Old Canton Road; 155 Market St., Flowood; amerigo.net)

For Thanksgiving this year, Amerigo will have entrees such as chicken Margarite, which has mozzarella cheese and basil with a choice of a tomato, garlic-butter or scallion cream sauce; fettuccine imperial, which is chicken, ham, garlic and mushrooms tossed in an alfredo sauce; and roasted vegetables and penne with tomatoes, peppers, squash, asparagus and garlic in an herb-and-pesto sauce; and tiramisu with Kahlua chocolate and vanilla cream, and a pecan-butter-crunch cake. The order deadline is Monday, Nov. 20, and customers must pick orders up by Wednesday, Nov. 22, at 5 p.m. To place orders, call the Ridgeland location at 601-977-0563 or the Flowood location at 601-992-1550.

Table 100 (100 Ridge Way, Flowood, 601-420-4202)

This Thanksgiving, Table 100 will have meats such as four whole sweet-tea-brined chickens and a sweet-tea-brined and hickory-smoked turkey; sides such as green-bean casserole and roasted cauliflower; and pumpkin pie and bread pudding. The restaurant also has a package that includes a choice of meat, three sides, dressing and gravy, cranberry relish and a choice of dessert. Customers must order by Thursday, Nov. 16, at 4 p.m., and pick orders up by Wednesday, Nov. 22. For more information, visit tableonehundred.com.

The Pig & Pint (3139 N. State St., 601-326-6070, pigandpint.com)

This Thanksgiving, The Pig & Pint's menu includes meats such as smoked brisket or pulled pork; sides such as collard greens and potato salad; housemade Carolina mustard sauce and Mississippi "sweet" barbecue sauce; and bananas Foster pudding, and white-chocolate-and-cranberry bread pudding. For more information, visit pigandpint.com. Customers must place and pay for orders by 4 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 20, and pick them up by Wednesday, Nov. 22.

La Brioche Patisserie (2906 N. State St., 601-988-2299)

For the Thanksgiving holiday, La Brioche has treats such as pumpkin cheesecake, Swedish ginger snaps, the business' Fall Collection macarons, pumpkin spice tarts and more. For more information, visit labriochems.com.