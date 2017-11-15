Nov. 28, 2017 - Tuesday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.
Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Dockery Grill, Byram - Live Music 7 p.m.
Drago's - Johnny Barranco 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Fenian's - Open Mic
Hal & Mal's - Dinner, Drinks & Jazz feat. Raphael Semmes & Friends 6-8:30 p.m. free
Kathryn's - Live Music 6:30 p.m.
Last Call Sports Grill - Top-Shelf Tuesdays feat. DJ Spoon 9 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Live Music
Table 100 - Chalmers Davis 6 p.m.
