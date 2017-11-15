 Nov. 28, 2017 - Tuesday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Nov. 28, 2017 - Tuesday

By JFP Staff Wednesday, November 15, 2017 10:03 a.m. CST
Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Dockery Grill, Byram - Live Music 7 p.m.

Drago's - Johnny Barranco 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Fenian's - Open Mic

Hal & Mal's - Dinner, Drinks & Jazz feat. Raphael Semmes & Friends 6-8:30 p.m. free

Kathryn's - Live Music 6:30 p.m.

Last Call Sports Grill - Top-Shelf Tuesdays feat. DJ Spoon 9 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Live Music

Table 100 - Chalmers Davis 6 p.m.

