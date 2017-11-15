Nov. 25, 2017 - Saturday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.
Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Eddie Cotton 8 p.m. $10
Char - Bill Clark 6 p.m.
Drago's - Ronnie McGee 6-9 p.m.
F. Jones Corner - Big Money Mel & Small Change Wayne 10 p.m. $1; Live Music midnight $10
Fenian's - Jason Daniels 10 p.m.
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
The Hideaway - Live Music 9 p.m.
Iron Horse Grill - Ben Peyton Blues Trio 9 p.m.
Kathryn's - Live Music 7 p.m.
Martin's - Flow Tribe 10 p.m. $12 advance $15 door
Offbeat - Mega Ran w/ Alfred Banks, Kadesh Flow, Ray Kincaid & DonChe 8 p.m. $10
Pelican Cove - Live Music
Pop’s Saloon - Live Music 9 p.m.
Shucker's - Andrew Pates 3:30 p.m.; Snazz 8 p.m. $5; Josh Journeay 10 p.m.
Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Underground 119 - Live Music 9 p.m.
WonderLust - Drag Performance & Dance Party feat. DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-3 a.m. free before 10 p.m.
