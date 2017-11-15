 Nov. 25, 2017 - Saturday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

By JFP Staff Wednesday, November 15, 2017 9:59 a.m. CST
Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Eddie Cotton 8 p.m. $10

Char - Bill Clark 6 p.m.

Drago's - Ronnie McGee 6-9 p.m.

F. Jones Corner - Big Money Mel & Small Change Wayne 10 p.m. $1; Live Music midnight $10

Fenian's - Jason Daniels 10 p.m.

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

The Hideaway - Live Music 9 p.m.

Iron Horse Grill - Ben Peyton Blues Trio 9 p.m.

Kathryn's - Live Music 7 p.m.

Martin's - Flow Tribe 10 p.m. $12 advance $15 door

Offbeat - Mega Ran w/ Alfred Banks, Kadesh Flow, Ray Kincaid & DonChe 8 p.m. $10

Pelican Cove - Live Music

Pop’s Saloon - Live Music 9 p.m.

Shucker's - Andrew Pates 3:30 p.m.; Snazz 8 p.m. $5; Josh Journeay 10 p.m.

Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Underground 119 - Live Music 9 p.m.

WonderLust - Drag Performance & Dance Party feat. DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-3 a.m. free before 10 p.m.

