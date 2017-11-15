Nov. 24, 2017 - Friday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.
Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Mr. Sipp 8 p.m. $10
Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.
Cowboy's Saloon - Allen Lane Band 10 p.m.
F. Jones Corner - Live Music midnight $10
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
Iron Horse Grill - Deeb's Blues 9 p.m.
Kathryn's - Live Music 7 p.m.
M Bar - Flirt Fridays feat. DJ 901 free
Martin's - The Quickening 10 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Live Music
Pop’s Saloon - Live Music 9 p.m.
Shucker's - Acoustic Crossroads 5:30 p.m.; Snazz 8 p.m. $5; Jonathan Alexander 10 p.m.
Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Underground 119 - Southern Komfort Brass Band 8:30 p.m.
WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.
Comments
