Nov. 24, 2017 - Friday

By JFP Staff Wednesday, November 15, 2017 9:57 a.m. CST
Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Mr. Sipp 8 p.m. $10

Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.

Cowboy's Saloon - Allen Lane Band 10 p.m.

F. Jones Corner - Live Music midnight $10

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

Iron Horse Grill - Deeb's Blues 9 p.m.

Kathryn's - Live Music 7 p.m.

M Bar - Flirt Fridays feat. DJ 901 free

Martin's - The Quickening 10 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Live Music

Pop’s Saloon - Live Music 9 p.m.

Shucker's - Acoustic Crossroads 5:30 p.m.; Snazz 8 p.m. $5; Jonathan Alexander 10 p.m.

Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Underground 119 - Southern Komfort Brass Band 8:30 p.m.

WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.

