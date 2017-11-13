10 Local Stories of the Week

There's never a slow news week in Jackson, Miss., and last week was no exception. Here are the local stories JFP reporters brought you in case you missed them:
- Soldiers and military personnel from almost every U.S. conflict in the last 70 years packed into a small auditorium in the G.V. Sonny Montgomery Medical Center on Thursday, Nov. 9, to commemorate Veterans Day, which was on Saturday this year.
- David Watkins, a Jackson developer, turned himself in to authorities on Wednesday, Nov. 8, after he was indicted on two counts for embezzling more than $500,000 in bonds.
- Mississippi Board of Education Chairwoman Rosemary Aultman cleared the air on Mississippi Department of Education's stance on the future of Jackson Pubic Schools on Thursday.
- Scott Crawford, a wheelchair user due to multiple sclerosis, showed up at the Jackson Police Training Academy near Jackson State University on Monday with 80 high-visibility vests to help keep other people safe.
- The Jackson City Council restored a quorum to the Jackson Public Schools Board of Trustees on Wednesday, unanimously confirming four new members who are charged with leading the district through a difficult stage in its history.
- Dr. Alferdteen Harrison, a retired Jackson State University professor and chairwoman of Scott Ford Houses Inc., is leading an effort to restore the houses as timepieces demonstrating African American life between slavery and the Civil Rights Movement.
- Scott Crawford, a disability advocate in Jackson, said it is a civil-rights violation for taxis to not provide equal services.
- State Superintendent Carey Wright requested more than double the current early-education state funding to expand Mississippi’s pre-K programs.
- The nine U.S. Supreme Court justices could decide the fate of the case against the Mississippi state flag this month when they meet for conference on Nov. 21.
- In efforts to make operations at City Hall more transparent, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba hosted an open house and tour of his office and the top floors of City Hall on Nov. 3.
