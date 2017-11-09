 Nov. 22, 2017 - Wednesday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

By JFP Staff Thursday, November 9, 2017 8:47 a.m. CST
Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.

Alumni House - Kern & Denise 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Duling Hall - The Molly Ringwalds 9 p.m. $25 advance $30 door

The Hideaway - Leela James 8 p.m. $27.50-$47.50

Kathryn's - Larry Brewer & Doug Hurd 6:30 p.m.

Martin's - Thanksgiving Show feat. European Theater 10 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Acoustic Crossroads 6-10 p.m.

Shucker's - Shayne Weems 7:30 p.m. free

Table 100 - Andy Henderson 6 p.m.

