Nov. 22, 2017 - Wednesday

Alumni House - Kern & Denise 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Duling Hall - The Molly Ringwalds 9 p.m. $25 advance $30 door
The Hideaway - Leela James 8 p.m. $27.50-$47.50
Kathryn's - Larry Brewer & Doug Hurd 6:30 p.m.
Martin's - Thanksgiving Show feat. European Theater 10 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Acoustic Crossroads 6-10 p.m.
Shucker's - Shayne Weems 7:30 p.m. free
Table 100 - Andy Henderson 6 p.m.
