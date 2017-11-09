 Nov. 19, 2017 - Sunday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Nov. 19, 2017 - Sunday

By JFP Staff Thursday, November 9, 2017 8:44 a.m. CST
1908 Provisions - Knight Bruce 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Char - Big Easy Three 11 a.m.; Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Duling Hall - MS Opera's "The Pirates of Penzance" 2:30 p.m. $35

The Hideaway - Sunday Jam 4-8 p.m.

Kathryn's - Xtremez 6-9 p.m.

Offbeat - Sunday Nite Slow Jams feat. DJ Young Venom 6-9 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Ronnie Brown noon-4 p.m.

Shucker's - Greenfish 3:30 p.m. free

St. Andrew's Episcopal Cathedral - Metropolitan Chamber Orchestra's "Concert 1" 3 p.m. free

Table 100 - Raphael Semmes Trio 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Dan Michael Colbert 6-9 p.m.

