Nov. 18, 2017 - Saturday

Alamo Theater - Michael Jackson Tribute Show 7-10 p.m. $20-$50

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Area Code 8 p.m.

Anjou - Stevie Cain 6-9 p.m.

Char - Bill Clark 6 p.m.

Drago's - Robin Blakeney 6-9 p.m.

Duling Hall - MS Opera's "The Pirates of Penzance" 7:30 p.m. $35

F. Jones Corner - Big Money Mel & Small Change Wayne 10 p.m. $1; Live Music midnight $10

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

Hal & Mal's - Thomas Jackson 7 p.m. free

The Hideaway - DJ Sean Blaze & DJ Tony Tone 9 p.m.

Iron Horse Grill - Vinnie C. 9 p.m.

Kathryn's - Todd Thompson & the Lucky Hand Blues Band 7-10:30 p.m.

Martin's - Cedric Burnside Project w/ Trenton Ayers 10 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Ronnie McGee 6-10 p.m.

Pop’s Saloon - Miles Flatt 9 p.m.

Shucker's - Acoustic Crossroads 3:30 p.m.; Hunter & the Gators 8 p.m. $5; Todd Smith 10 p.m.

Spacecamp - Particle Devotion w/ El Obo 8 p.m. $5

Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Underground 119 - Keeshea Pratt Band 9 p.m.

WonderLust - Drag Performance & Dance Party feat. DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-3 a.m. free before 10 p.m.

