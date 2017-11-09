Nov. 18, 2017 - Saturday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.
Alamo Theater - Michael Jackson Tribute Show 7-10 p.m. $20-$50
Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Area Code 8 p.m.
Anjou - Stevie Cain 6-9 p.m.
Char - Bill Clark 6 p.m.
Drago's - Robin Blakeney 6-9 p.m.
Duling Hall - MS Opera's "The Pirates of Penzance" 7:30 p.m. $35
F. Jones Corner - Big Money Mel & Small Change Wayne 10 p.m. $1; Live Music midnight $10
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
Hal & Mal's - Thomas Jackson 7 p.m. free
The Hideaway - DJ Sean Blaze & DJ Tony Tone 9 p.m.
Iron Horse Grill - Vinnie C. 9 p.m.
Kathryn's - Todd Thompson & the Lucky Hand Blues Band 7-10:30 p.m.
Martin's - Cedric Burnside Project w/ Trenton Ayers 10 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Ronnie McGee 6-10 p.m.
Pop’s Saloon - Miles Flatt 9 p.m.
Shucker's - Acoustic Crossroads 3:30 p.m.; Hunter & the Gators 8 p.m. $5; Todd Smith 10 p.m.
Spacecamp - Particle Devotion w/ El Obo 8 p.m. $5
Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Underground 119 - Keeshea Pratt Band 9 p.m.
WonderLust - Drag Performance & Dance Party feat. DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-3 a.m. free before 10 p.m.
