Nov. 17, 2017 - Friday

By JFP Staff Thursday, November 9, 2017
Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Area Code 8 p.m.

Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.

Drago's - Joseph LaSalla 6-9 p.m.

Duling Hall - MS Opera's "The Pirates of Penzance" 7:30 p.m. $35

F. Jones Corner - Live Music midnight $10

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

Hal & Mal's - The Hustlers 7 p.m. free

The Hideaway - Jacob Bryant w/ Burnham Road 8 p.m. $15 advance $20 door

Hops & Habanas - AXL JXN 8-10 p.m.

Iron Horse Grill - Sister Lucille Band 9 p.m.

ISH Grill & Bar - DJ Unpredictable 601 & DJ Phingaprint 5 p.m.-2 a.m.

Kathryn's - Bill & Temperance 7-10:30 p.m.

M Bar - Flirt Fridays feat. DJ 901 free

Martin's - The Stolen Faces (Grateful Dead tribute) 10 p.m.

Pelican Cove - T Baby 6-10 p.m.

Pop’s Saloon - Spunk Monkees 9 p.m.

Shucker's - Will & Linda 5:30 p.m.; Hunter & the Gators 8 p.m. $5; Aaron Coker 10 p.m.

Sombra, Flowood - Twisted Grass 6-9 p.m.

Soulshine, Ridgeland - Chris Gill 7-10 p.m.

Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Underground 119 - The Good Paper of Rev. Robert Mortimer 8:30 p.m.

WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.

