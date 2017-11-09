Nov. 17, 2017 - Friday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.
Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Area Code 8 p.m.
Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.
Drago's - Joseph LaSalla 6-9 p.m.
Duling Hall - MS Opera's "The Pirates of Penzance" 7:30 p.m. $35
F. Jones Corner - Live Music midnight $10
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
Hal & Mal's - The Hustlers 7 p.m. free
The Hideaway - Jacob Bryant w/ Burnham Road 8 p.m. $15 advance $20 door
Hops & Habanas - AXL JXN 8-10 p.m.
Iron Horse Grill - Sister Lucille Band 9 p.m.
ISH Grill & Bar - DJ Unpredictable 601 & DJ Phingaprint 5 p.m.-2 a.m.
Kathryn's - Bill & Temperance 7-10:30 p.m.
M Bar - Flirt Fridays feat. DJ 901 free
Martin's - The Stolen Faces (Grateful Dead tribute) 10 p.m.
Pelican Cove - T Baby 6-10 p.m.
Pop’s Saloon - Spunk Monkees 9 p.m.
Shucker's - Will & Linda 5:30 p.m.; Hunter & the Gators 8 p.m. $5; Aaron Coker 10 p.m.
Sombra, Flowood - Twisted Grass 6-9 p.m.
Soulshine, Ridgeland - Chris Gill 7-10 p.m.
Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Underground 119 - The Good Paper of Rev. Robert Mortimer 8:30 p.m.
WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.comments powered by Disqus