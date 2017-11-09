 Nov. 16, 2017 - Thursday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Anjou - Beaujolais Nouveau Day Celebration feat. Swing de Paris 4 p.m. $48-$54

Capitol Grill - Jesse Robinson & Friends 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Drago's - Johnny Barranco 5:30-8:30 p.m.

F. Jones Corner - Raul Valinti & the F. Jones Challenge Band 10 p.m. $5

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

Hal & Mal's - D'Lo Trio 6-9 p.m. free

Iron Horse Grill - James Travis 6 p.m.

Kathryn's - Greenfish 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Old Capitol Inn, Rooftop - Lee Harrington 6-9 p.m. free

Pelican Cove - Josh Journeay 6-10 p.m.

Shucker's - Sid Thompson & DoubleShotz 7:30 p.m. free

Soulshine, Flowood - Jason Miller Band 7-10 p.m.

Table 100 - Andrew Pates 6 p.m.

Thalia Mara Hall - Kirk Franklin & Ledisi w/ PJ Morton 7:30 p.m. $25.50 admission $125 VIP $185 meet-and-greet

Underground 119 - Chris Gill 7-10:30 p.m.

