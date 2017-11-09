Nov. 16, 2017 - Thursday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.
Anjou - Beaujolais Nouveau Day Celebration feat. Swing de Paris 4 p.m. $48-$54
Capitol Grill - Jesse Robinson & Friends 7:30-10:30 p.m.
Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Drago's - Johnny Barranco 5:30-8:30 p.m.
F. Jones Corner - Raul Valinti & the F. Jones Challenge Band 10 p.m. $5
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
Hal & Mal's - D'Lo Trio 6-9 p.m. free
Iron Horse Grill - James Travis 6 p.m.
Kathryn's - Greenfish 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Old Capitol Inn, Rooftop - Lee Harrington 6-9 p.m. free
Pelican Cove - Josh Journeay 6-10 p.m.
Shucker's - Sid Thompson & DoubleShotz 7:30 p.m. free
Soulshine, Flowood - Jason Miller Band 7-10 p.m.
Table 100 - Andrew Pates 6 p.m.
Thalia Mara Hall - Kirk Franklin & Ledisi w/ PJ Morton 7:30 p.m. $25.50 admission $125 VIP $185 meet-and-greet
Underground 119 - Chris Gill 7-10:30 p.m.
