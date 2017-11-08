Eat and Play Locally

A good way to get connected to Jackson's foodie scene is to participate in local food events, and luckily, Jackson has a few in the next couple of weeks. Here are some of the ones to check out.

To see and add more events, visit jfpevents.com.

Food Truck Friday: Playstreets, Smith Park (250 N. West St.)

Friday, Nov. 10, is National Bike to Work Day, and it's also the last Food Truck Friday of the year. In honor of the national holiday and this month's theme, "Playstreets," the event will have games and more, in addition to food trucks and other local food vendors. DJ Black will play music during the event. Food Truck Friday is Nov. 10 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. For more information, find the event on Facebook.

Lucky Town Fifth Anniversary Celebration, Lucky Town Brewing Company (1710 N. Mill St., 601-790-0142)

Lucky Town has officially been in Jackson for five years. On Friday, Nov. 10, Lucky Town will celebrate its fifth anniversary at the brewery from 4 p.m. to midnight. This is also the first anniversary date when the brewery can sell beer to the public, after state legislators passed House Bill 1322, which allows breweries to sell beer on the premises.

During the event, Lucky Town will sell Lucky Fifth, which is a Belgian dark strong ale aged in Kentucky bourbon barrels. The event includes performances from Jig the Alien at 6 p.m., Stonewalls at 8 p.m., and Vibe Doctors Jazz Project with 5th Child at 10 p.m. For more information, find the event on Facebook.

Tea Party With a T-Rex, Mississippi Museum of Natural Science (2148 Riverside Drive, 601-576-6000)

If you ever wanted to know what it is like to drink tea with a dinosaur, check out this event at the Mississippi Museum of Natural Science. The event, which is Saturday, Nov. 18, from 10 a.m. to noon, includes a reading of Molly Idle's "Tea Rex," food and drinks, playtime in a fossil pile and a visit with a dinosaur. The event has limited space. Admission is $6 for adults, $4 for children ages 3 to 8, $5 for seniors, and admission is free for children ages 3 and under. Guests should make reservations by Nov. 16. For more information, find the event on Facebook.

Chef's Counter Tasting, Estelle Wine Bar & Bistro (The Westin Jackson, 407 S. Congress St., 769-235-8400)

On Tuesday, Nov. 14, Estelle Wine Bar & Bistro chef Matthew Kajdan will present a five-course menu with wine pairings as part of the restaurant's Chef's Counter Tastings. The dinner is $80 plus tax and gratuity, and a deposit of $50 is required to save a seat. For more information, find the event on Facebook.

"Deck the Halls" dinner theater, Sombra Mexican Kitchen (111 Market St., Flowood, 601-215-5445)

On Tuesday, Nov. 14, The Detectives Dinner Theatre will do a production of the company's "Deck the Halls" murder-mystery dinner theater during a three-course meal at Sombra in Flowood. The meal includes cheese dip with hatch green chiles, tomatoes, jalapeno peppers and cilantro; a quesadilla with mixed cheese, a choice of chicken or steak, and served with sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo and jalapeno peppers; and a pecan butter crunch cake topped with vanilla ice cream and tequila reduction. The dinner is $39 per person, excluding tax and gratuity. For more information, find the event on Facebook.