MCM/Sugar Ray's Pop-up Shop, Winning Smile and Elite Physical Therapy

The Louis LeFleur's Trading Post at the Mississippi Children's Museum is partnering with Sugar Ray's Sweet Shop to open a holiday pop-up shop in Highland Village on Thursday, Nov. 9. The shop will hold with a grand-opening celebration from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., featuring a visit from Santa Claus, complimentary hot chocolate, music, demonstrations of toys on sale at the shop and more.

"Everyone here at the museum is thrilled to be back at Highland Village for a second year and to be able to collaborate with Sugar Ray's on a project like this," Mary Alex Thigpen, director of marketing for the Mississippi Children's Museum, told the Jackson Free Press.

The holiday pop-up shop, located next door to Char in Highland Village, will feature a variety of vintage toys and candy for purchase. The shop runs until Jan. 6. For more information, call 601-981-5469, visit mschildrensmusuem.com or find Sugar Ray's Sweet Shop on Facebook.

The Winning Smile Comes to Jackson

The Winning Smile Dental Group opened a new clinic at 4505 Interstate 55 N. Frontage Road in Jackson next door to Banner Hall in August of this year. The company also has locations in Brandon (1350 W. Government St.) and Flowood (4802 Lakeland Dr.).

The Winning Smile is a general dental practice that offers cosmetic dentistry, whitening procedures, crowns, fillings, dental implants, dentures, root canals and other services. The group includes Dr. Wendy Hawkins Lewis, Dr. Lee Gary, Dr. Robert Manning and Dr. Dustin Pambianchi.

"We treat all of our patients like family here so they have an experience like they've never had at the dentist's office," Lewis told the Jackson Free Press. "We have state-of-the-art equipment, comfort items such as blankets, neck pillows and a snack bar, and more. We've been in Brandon for 30 years and Flowood for almost 10 years, and coming to Jackson is something we've always wanted to do. The face of Jackson has been changing, and we're excited to be part of it."

The Winning Smile's Jackson location is currently open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. with extended hours available. To make an appointment at the Jackson office, call 601-981-3500 or visit thewinningsmile.com.

Elite Physical Therapy Opens Clinton Clinic

Elite Physical Therapy opened a new outpatient physical therapy center in Clinton (801 W. Northside Dr., Suite B) on Thursday, Oct. 26. The Clinton center is Elite's 10th location in the Jackson metro area and its 29th outpatient center in Mississippi.

Matt Thomas, a Clinton native with 20 years of experience, is the center manager. He graduated from Clinton High School and attended Mississippi College before earning bachelor's and doctorate degrees in physical therapy from the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

The center specializes in hand therapy, manual therapy, neurological rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, sports medicine, work and industry services, spine therapy and fall prevention.

Elite Physical Therapy is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturdays by appointment. Elite offers patient appointments within 24 hours of a referral. For more information, call 601-708-4205 or visit https://drayerpt.com/locations/clinton/.