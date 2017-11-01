 Nov. 9, 2017 - Thursday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Nov. 9, 2017 - Thursday

By JFP Staff Wednesday, November 1, 2017 8:52 a.m. CDT
Capitol Grill - Jesse Robinson & Friends 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Drago's - Johnny Barranco 5:30-8 p.m.

F. Jones Corner - Raul Valinti & the F. Jones Challenge Band 10 p.m. $5

Fenian's - Ariel Blackwell EP Release Show 9 p.m.

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

Hal & Mal's - Jason Turner Band 6 p.m. free

Iron Horse Grill - John Causey 6 p.m.

Kathryn's - Amanda Jones 6:30 p.m.

Old Capitol Inn, Rooftop - Brian Jones 6 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Live Music

Shucker's - Acoustic Crossroads 7:30 p.m.

Table 100 - Andrew Pates 6 p.m.

Underground 119 - Stevie J Blues 7-10:30 p.m.

