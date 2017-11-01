Nov. 15, 2017 - Wednesday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.
Alumni House - Pearl Jamz 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Drago's - Johnny Barranco 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Hal & Mal's - Thomas Lovett 6 p.m. free
Kathryn's - Gator Trio 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Martin's - "American Freakshow" feat. Bear Grillz, PhaseOne, Dirt Monkey & Kompany 9 p.m. $15 advance $25 door
Old Capitol Inn, Rooftop - Ron Etheridge 6 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Live Music
Shucker's - Larry Brewer & Doug Hurd 7:30 p.m.
Table 100 - Andy Henderson 6 p.m.
