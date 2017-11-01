 Nov. 15, 2017 - Wednesday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

By JFP Staff Wednesday, November 1, 2017 8:58 a.m. CDT
Alumni House - Pearl Jamz 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Drago's - Johnny Barranco 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Hal & Mal's - Thomas Lovett 6 p.m. free

Kathryn's - Gator Trio 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Martin's - "American Freakshow" feat. Bear Grillz, PhaseOne, Dirt Monkey & Kompany 9 p.m. $15 advance $25 door

Old Capitol Inn, Rooftop - Ron Etheridge 6 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Live Music

Shucker's - Larry Brewer & Doug Hurd 7:30 p.m.

Table 100 - Andy Henderson 6 p.m.

