Nov. 14, 2017 - Tuesday

Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Dockery Grill, Byram - Live Music 7 p.m.
Drago's - Johnny Barranco 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Duling Hall - John Mark McMillan w/ The Brilliance & LaPeer $15 advance $20 door $35 VIP
Fenian's - Open Mic
Kathryn's - Andrew Pates 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Last Call Sports Grill - Top-Shelf Tuesdays feat. DJ Spoon 9 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Live Music
St. Philip's Episcopal Church - Jackson Choral Society's "Closer to Home" 7:30 p.m. $10 admission $8 seniors & students
Table 100 - Chalmers Davis 6 p.m.
