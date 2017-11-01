 Nov. 14, 2017 - Tuesday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Nov. 14, 2017 - Tuesday

By JFP Staff Wednesday, November 1, 2017 8:57 a.m. CDT
Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Dockery Grill, Byram - Live Music 7 p.m.

Drago's - Johnny Barranco 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Duling Hall - John Mark McMillan w/ The Brilliance & LaPeer $15 advance $20 door $35 VIP

Fenian's - Open Mic

Kathryn's - Andrew Pates 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Last Call Sports Grill - Top-Shelf Tuesdays feat. DJ Spoon 9 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Live Music

St. Philip's Episcopal Church - Jackson Choral Society's "Closer to Home" 7:30 p.m. $10 admission $8 seniors & students

Table 100 - Chalmers Davis 6 p.m.

