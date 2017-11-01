Nov. 12, 2017 - Sunday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.

1908 Provisions - Knight Bruce 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Char - Big Easy Three 11 a.m.; Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Fenian's - Mostly Monthly Ceili feat. Emerald Accent 4 p.m.

Hal & Mal's - Jam for Puerto Rico Part I feat. These Days w/ Jewel Bass, Latinismo, The Vamps, Central MS Blues Society Band, Micah Smith, Chris Gill, Jason Turner, Omega Hart, Bluesman McKinney Williams & Epic Funk Brass Band 1-8 p.m. $15 one show $25 both

The Hideaway - Sunday Jam 4-8 p.m. free

Kathryn's - Chris Gill 6-9 p.m.

Martin's - Jam for Puerto Rico Part II feat. Sika J, Seth Power & the Part Timers, Clouds & Crayons, & Monsterz w/ Dexter Allen 8 p.m.-midnight $15 one show $25 both

Pelican Cove - Live Music

Shucker's - Andrew Pates 3:30-7:30 p.m.

Table 100 - Raphael Semmes Trio 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Dan Michael Colbert 6-9 p.m.

Wellington's - Andy Hardwick 11 a.m.-2 p.m.