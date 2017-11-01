Nov. 11, 2017 - Saturday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.

Burgers & Blues - Live Music 6 p.m.

Char - Bill Clark 6 p.m.

Drago's - Larry Brewer 6-9 p.m.

Duling Hall - Cindy Wilson w/ Olivia Jean & Material Girls 8 p.m. $15 advance $20 door $35 VIP

F. Jones Corner - Big Money Mel & Small Change Wayne 10 p.m. $1; Jamell Richardson midnight $10

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

Hal & Mal's - Cary Hudson 6 p.m. free

The Hideaway - Live Music 9 p.m.

Iron Horse Grill - Bernard Jenkins 9 p.m.

Jose's, Pearl - Blake Edward Thomas 6-9 p.m.

Kathryn's - The Axe-identals 7-10:30 p.m.

Martin's - Amoramora 10 p.m.

Offbeat - 10 Years of 7evenThirty w/ 5th Child, Nicholas McQueen & Red Planet 8 p.m.-1 a.m. $5

Pelican Cove - Live Music

Pop’s Saloon - Live Music 9 p.m.

Shucker's - 4 on the Floor 3:30 p.m.; Johnny Barbato & the Lucky Doggs 8 p.m. $5; Jonathan Alexander 10 p.m.

Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Thalia Mara Hall - MS Symphony Orchestra's "Bravo II: Fierce Keys" feat. Conrad Tao 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Underground 119 - Lady L & the River City Band 9 p.m.

WonderLust - Drag Performance & Dance Party feat. DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-3 a.m. free before 10 p.m.