Nov. 10, 2017 - Friday

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.

Center Stage of MS - Gerald Richardson 9 p.m. $10

Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.

Drago's - Greenfish 7-10 p.m.

Duling Hall - Gala with The Gants feat. Curb Service Band, The Curvettes & Ann Freeman Band 7 p.m. $125

F. Jones Corner - Jamell Richardson midnight $10

Fairview Inn - Paul Brock Band 7:30 p.m. $20, $15 Celtic Heritage Society members

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

Hal & Mal's - Crooked Creek (rest.) 7 p.m. free; Country Cousinz Concert Series: Jackson vs. Louisiana feat. DevMaccc, T-Lo da Champ, Yung Jewelz, Cadillac Pac, Kaye "The Beast," TK Osaze, Joe Scott & more 9 p.m. $10

The Hideaway - "Feed the People" Christian Rock Concert feat. Cortez & Boha Tribe w/ Tattoo Unleashed comedy 8 p.m. $10

Iron Horse Grill - Vince Johnson 9 p.m.

Kathryn's - Luckenbach 7 p.m.

Lucky Town - 5th Anniversary Celebration feat. Jig the Alien, Stonewalls & Vibe Doctors with 5th Child 5 p.m.

M Bar - Flirt Fridays feat. DJ 901 free

Martin's - Shooter Jennings 10 p.m. $20 advance $25 door

Old Capitol Inn, Rooftop - Dan Confait 6 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Live Music

Pop’s Saloon - Live Music 9 p.m.

Shucker's - Road Hogs 5:30 p.m.; Johnny Barbato & the Lucky Doggs 8 p.m. $5; Brian Jones 10 p.m.

Spacecamp - Schaefer Llana Album Release Show w/ Sage Boy & DBL Take 8 p.m.-midnight

Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Underground 119 - Akeem Kemp 8:30 p.m.

WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.