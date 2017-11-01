Nov. 10, 2017 - Friday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.
Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.
Center Stage of MS - Gerald Richardson 9 p.m. $10
Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.
Drago's - Greenfish 7-10 p.m.
Duling Hall - Gala with The Gants feat. Curb Service Band, The Curvettes & Ann Freeman Band 7 p.m. $125
F. Jones Corner - Jamell Richardson midnight $10
Fairview Inn - Paul Brock Band 7:30 p.m. $20, $15 Celtic Heritage Society members
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
Hal & Mal's - Crooked Creek (rest.) 7 p.m. free; Country Cousinz Concert Series: Jackson vs. Louisiana feat. DevMaccc, T-Lo da Champ, Yung Jewelz, Cadillac Pac, Kaye "The Beast," TK Osaze, Joe Scott & more 9 p.m. $10
The Hideaway - "Feed the People" Christian Rock Concert feat. Cortez & Boha Tribe w/ Tattoo Unleashed comedy 8 p.m. $10
Iron Horse Grill - Vince Johnson 9 p.m.
Kathryn's - Luckenbach 7 p.m.
Lucky Town - 5th Anniversary Celebration feat. Jig the Alien, Stonewalls & Vibe Doctors with 5th Child 5 p.m.
M Bar - Flirt Fridays feat. DJ 901 free
Martin's - Shooter Jennings 10 p.m. $20 advance $25 door
Old Capitol Inn, Rooftop - Dan Confait 6 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Live Music
Pop’s Saloon - Live Music 9 p.m.
Shucker's - Road Hogs 5:30 p.m.; Johnny Barbato & the Lucky Doggs 8 p.m. $5; Brian Jones 10 p.m.
Spacecamp - Schaefer Llana Album Release Show w/ Sage Boy & DBL Take 8 p.m.-midnight
Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Underground 119 - Akeem Kemp 8:30 p.m.
WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.comments powered by Disqus