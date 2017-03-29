April 9, 2017 - Sunday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.
Ameristar, Vicksburg - Palm Sunday Jazz Brunch feat. JGray Jazz Trio 11 a.m.
Char - Big Easy Three 11 a.m.; Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Fenian's - Mostly Monthly Céilí feat. Emerald Accent w/ Brían Ó hAirt 4-6 p.m. free
Kathryn's - Jay & the Roundup Band 6 p.m. free
Millsaps College - MS Youth Symphony Orchestra Spring Concert 3-4:30 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Hunter Gibson & Ronnie McGee noon; Larry Brewer & Doug Hurd 5-9 p.m.
Shucker's - Acoustic Crossroads 3:30 p.m. free
Table 100 - Jazz Brunch feat. Raphael Semmes Trio 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
