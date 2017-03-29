 April 9, 2017 - Sunday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

April 9, 2017 - Sunday

By Micah Smith Wednesday, March 29, 2017 9:10 a.m. CDT
Ameristar, Vicksburg - Palm Sunday Jazz Brunch feat. JGray Jazz Trio 11 a.m.

Char - Big Easy Three 11 a.m.; Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Fenian's - Mostly Monthly Céilí feat. Emerald Accent w/ Brían Ó hAirt 4-6 p.m. free

Kathryn's - Jay & the Roundup Band 6 p.m. free

Millsaps College - MS Youth Symphony Orchestra Spring Concert 3-4:30 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Hunter Gibson & Ronnie McGee noon; Larry Brewer & Doug Hurd 5-9 p.m.

Shucker's - Acoustic Crossroads 3:30 p.m. free

Table 100 - Jazz Brunch feat. Raphael Semmes Trio 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

