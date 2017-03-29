April 8, 2017 - Saturday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.
Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.
Burgers & Blues - Live Music 6 p.m.
Duling Hall - Jojo's Slim Wednesday 9 p.m. $25 advance $30 door ardenland.net
F. Jones Corner - Big Money Mel & Small Change Wayne 10 p.m. $1; Stevie J Blues midnight $10
Fenian's - Live Music
Fusion Coffeehouse, Ridgeland - Township Jazz Festival feat. Astral Project, Bill Summers & Jazalsa, The Vamps, Raphael Semmes, The Musicians, Southern Komfort Brass Band & more 11 a.m.-7 p.m. free
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
Hal & Mal's - Rod Melancon
The Hideaway - Miles Flatt 9 p.m. $10
Iron Horse Grill - Bernard Jenkins 9 p.m.
Kathryn's - Steel Country 7 p.m. free
Lucky Town - Midtown Tartan Day & Crawfish Boil feat. Stonewalls 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Martin's - The Sal-Tines 10 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Chris Gill 2 p.m.; Acoustic Crossroads 7 p.m.
Reed Pierce's, Byram - Live Music 9 p.m. free
Shucker's - Sofa Kings 3:30 p.m. free; Lovin Ledbetter 8 p.m. $5; Josh Journeay 10 p.m. free
Thalia Mara Hall - MS Symphony Orchestra's "Bravo! Beethoven!" 7:30 p.m. $20-$62
WonderLust - Drag Performance & Dance Party feat. DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-3 a.m. free before 10 p.m.
