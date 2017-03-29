April 11, 2017 - Tuesday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.
Burgers & Blues - Karaoke 5:30 p.m.
Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Fenian's - Open Mic
Fitzgerald's - Live Music 7:30 p.m.
Hal & Mal's - Pub Quiz
Kathryn's - Andrew Pates 6:30 p.m. free
Last Call Sports Grill - Top-Shelf Tuesdays feat. DJ Spoon 9 p.m.
McB’s - Karaoke 8 p.m.
MS Museum of Art - Music in the City feat. Sibyl Child & John Paul 5:15 p.m. free
Pelican Cove - Stace & Cassie 6 p.m.
