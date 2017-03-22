If your bracket isn't busted after the first weekend of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, feel free to rub it in with the rest of us. It didn't take long for mine to get blown to bits over the first two days.

Thursday, March 23

College basketball (6-11:30 p.m., CBS/TBS): The NCAA Men's Tournament round of 16 begins, with four games over two networks and the hope for chaos to reign since my bracket is dead.

Friday, March 24

College basketball (6-11:30 p.m., CBS/TBS): Watch the final teams take their spots in the NCAA Men's Tournament Elite Eight.

Saturday, March 25

College basketball (5-11 p.m., TBS): Tune in for a double-header of NCAA Men's Tournament games to see the first two teams reach the Final Four.

Sunday, March 26

College basketball (1-5 p.m., CBS): The NCAA Men's Tournament Elite Eight ends with a double-header to complete the Final Four. ... College basketball (11 a.m.-1 p.m., ESPN): Strangely, the first two NCAA Women's Tournament regional finals games are split up, at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Monday, March 27

College basketball (7-11 p.m., ESPN): Teams play the last two Regional Finals games for the NCAA Women's Tournament a double-header like it naturally should be played.

Tuesday, March 28

College baseball (11 a.m.-2 p.m., SECN+): Take a break from basketball and set your DVR as the University of Mississippi hosts Arkansas-Little Rock in a lunchtime baseball game.

Wednesday, March 29

College softball (6-8 p.m., SECN+): A softball battle between two in-state universities, MSU and MVSU, is a perfect way to finish off hump day. MSU is still alive in the Women's Tournament, but the team's Sweet 16 game was not announced by press time. Check the JFP Sports Blog to find out about the Bulldogs' next challenge.

