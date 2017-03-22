March 31, 2017 - Friday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.
4th & Goal - Karaoke 7:30 p.m.
Alumni House - Karaoke 7-11 p.m.
Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - The Anteeks 8 p.m.
Burgers & Blues - Live Music 6 p.m.
Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.
Duling Hall - Jaimoe's Jasssz Band w/ The Marcus King Band 8 p.m. $20 advance $25 door ardenland.net
F. Jones Corner - The Blues Man 10 p.m. $1; The Amazin' Lazy Boi midnight $10
Fenian's - Live Music
Fitzgerald's - Live Music 7:30 p.m.
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
Hot Shots, Byram - Karaoke 8 p.m.
Iron Horse Grill - The StoneCoats 9 p.m.
Kathryn's - Chris Gill & the Sole Shakers 7 p.m. free
M Bar - Flirt Fridays feat. DJ 901 free
Martin's - Space Kadet 10 p.m. $10
McB's - Live Music 8 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Larry Brewer & Hunter Gibson 7-11 p.m.
Reed Pierce's, Byram - Live Music 9 p.m. free
Shucker's - Road Hogs 5:30 p.m. free; Spunk Monkees 8 p.m. $5; Brian Jones 10 p.m. free
Soulshine, Flowood - Steve Chester 7 p.m.
Soulshine, Ridgeland - Ron Etheridge 7 p.m.
WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.comments powered by Disqus