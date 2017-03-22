 March 31, 2017 - Friday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

March 31, 2017 - Friday

By Micah Smith Wednesday, March 22, 2017 9:20 a.m. CDT
4th & Goal - Karaoke 7:30 p.m.

Alumni House - Karaoke 7-11 p.m.

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - The Anteeks 8 p.m.

Burgers & Blues - Live Music 6 p.m.

Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.

Duling Hall - Jaimoe's Jasssz Band w/ The Marcus King Band 8 p.m. $20 advance $25 door ardenland.net

F. Jones Corner - The Blues Man 10 p.m. $1; The Amazin' Lazy Boi midnight $10

Fenian's - Live Music

Fitzgerald's - Live Music 7:30 p.m.

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

Hot Shots, Byram - Karaoke 8 p.m.

Iron Horse Grill - The StoneCoats 9 p.m.

Kathryn's - Chris Gill & the Sole Shakers 7 p.m. free

M Bar - Flirt Fridays feat. DJ 901 free

Martin's - Space Kadet 10 p.m. $10

McB's - Live Music 8 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Larry Brewer & Hunter Gibson 7-11 p.m.

Reed Pierce's, Byram - Live Music 9 p.m. free

Shucker's - Road Hogs 5:30 p.m. free; Spunk Monkees 8 p.m. $5; Brian Jones 10 p.m. free

Soulshine, Flowood - Steve Chester 7 p.m.

Soulshine, Ridgeland - Ron Etheridge 7 p.m.

WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.

