 March 30, 2017 - Thursday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

March 30, 2017 - Thursday

By Micah Smith Wednesday, March 22, 2017 9:19 a.m. CDT
0

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.

Burgers & Blues - Doug Hurd 5:30 p.m.

Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Duling Hall - Motel Radio w/ The StoneCoats 9 p.m. $5 advance $10 door ardenland.net

F. Jones Corner - Dexter Allen’s Blues Challenge 10 p.m. $5

Fitzgerald's - Live Music 7:30 p.m.

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

Hal & Mal's - Chris Gill free

Hot Shots, Byram - Karaoke 8 p.m.

Iron Horse Grill - Mark Doyle & Mr. Bud 6 p.m.

Jackson Revival Center - Tamela Mann w/ comedian David Mann 7 p.m. $30

Kathryn's - Steele Heart 6:30 p.m. free

Pelican Cove - Hunter Gibson & Chris Link 6 p.m.

Shucker's - Chasin' Dixie 7:30 p.m. free

Soulshine, Flowood - Stevie Cain 7 p.m.

Sylvia's - Thursday Night Live feat. The Blues Man & Sunshine McGhee 9 p.m. free

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

comments powered by Disqus

Special Section

Sponsors

Recent Comments

see recent 25 »