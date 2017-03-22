March 30, 2017 - Thursday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.
Burgers & Blues - Doug Hurd 5:30 p.m.
Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Duling Hall - Motel Radio w/ The StoneCoats 9 p.m. $5 advance $10 door ardenland.net
F. Jones Corner - Dexter Allen’s Blues Challenge 10 p.m. $5
Fitzgerald's - Live Music 7:30 p.m.
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
Hal & Mal's - Chris Gill free
Hot Shots, Byram - Karaoke 8 p.m.
Iron Horse Grill - Mark Doyle & Mr. Bud 6 p.m.
Jackson Revival Center - Tamela Mann w/ comedian David Mann 7 p.m. $30
Kathryn's - Steele Heart 6:30 p.m. free
Pelican Cove - Hunter Gibson & Chris Link 6 p.m.
Shucker's - Chasin' Dixie 7:30 p.m. free
Soulshine, Flowood - Stevie Cain 7 p.m.
Sylvia's - Thursday Night Live feat. The Blues Man & Sunshine McGhee 9 p.m. free
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.comments powered by Disqus