April 5, 2017 - Wednesday

Alumni House - Double Ramm Outlaws 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Burgers & Blues - Karaoke 5:30 p.m.
Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Duling Hall - Drew Holcomb & the Neighbors 7:30 p.m. $20 admission $70 VIP ardenland.net
Fitzgerald's - Live Music 7:30 p.m.
Kathryn's - Gator Trio 6:30 p.m. free
McB's - Live Music 8 p.m.
Ole Tavern - Karaoke w/ DJ Stache
Pelican Cove - Andy Tanas 6 p.m.
Shucker's - Silverado Band 7:30 p.m. free
WonderLust - Karaoke w/ Matt 8 p.m.-1 a.m. free
