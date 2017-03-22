 April 1, 2017 - Saturday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

April 1, 2017 - Saturday

By Micah Smith Wednesday, March 22, 2017 9:22 a.m. CDT
Burgers & Blues - Live Music 6 p.m.

F. Jones Corner - Big Money Mel & Small Change Wayne 10 p.m. $1; Sherman Lee Dillon & the Mississippi Sound midnight $10

Fenian's - Live Music

Freelons Da Groove - Aries Allstar Birthday Bash feat. DJ Finesse 10 p.m.

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

The Hideaway - Burnham Road 9 p.m. $10

Hot Shots, Byram - Karaoke 8 p.m.

Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 9 p.m.

Kathryn's - Shadz of Grey 7 p.m. free

Martin's - Duwayne Burnside 10 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Don Evers 2 p.m.; Lovin Ledbetter 7 p.m.

Reed Pierce's, Byram - Live Music 9 p.m. free

Shucker's - Acoustic Crossroads 3:30 p.m. free; Spunk Monkees 8 p.m. $5; Jonathan Alexander 10 p.m. free

Spacecamp - Pamphlet, Bad Magic & Kicking 7 p.m. $5

Underground 119 - Grand Opening feat. Jarekus Singleton 8 p.m.

WonderLust - Drag Performance & Dance Party feat. DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-3 a.m. free before 10 p.m.

