April 1, 2017 - Saturday

Click here for venue addresses and phone numbers.
Burgers & Blues - Live Music 6 p.m.
F. Jones Corner - Big Money Mel & Small Change Wayne 10 p.m. $1; Sherman Lee Dillon & the Mississippi Sound midnight $10
Fenian's - Live Music
Freelons Da Groove - Aries Allstar Birthday Bash feat. DJ Finesse 10 p.m.
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
The Hideaway - Burnham Road 9 p.m. $10
Hot Shots, Byram - Karaoke 8 p.m.
Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 9 p.m.
Kathryn's - Shadz of Grey 7 p.m. free
Martin's - Duwayne Burnside 10 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Don Evers 2 p.m.; Lovin Ledbetter 7 p.m.
Reed Pierce's, Byram - Live Music 9 p.m. free
Shucker's - Acoustic Crossroads 3:30 p.m. free; Spunk Monkees 8 p.m. $5; Jonathan Alexander 10 p.m. free
Spacecamp - Pamphlet, Bad Magic & Kicking 7 p.m. $5
Underground 119 - Grand Opening feat. Jarekus Singleton 8 p.m.
WonderLust - Drag Performance & Dance Party feat. DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-3 a.m. free before 10 p.m.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.comments powered by Disqus