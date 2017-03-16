Bryant Nominates GOP Lawmaker for Workers Comp Commission

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant is nominating a longtime Republican lawmaker to serve on the three-member Workers Compensation Commission.

Rep. Mark Formby of Picayune has served in the House since 1993.

If the 60-year-old is confirmed to the commission, he would resign the District 108 House seat and Bryant would set a special election to represent the Pearl River County district.

Formby graduated from Mississippi State University in 1979 and has worked for family retail businesses and in real estate. He also worked on the Washington staff of then-U.S. Sen. Trent Lott from 1987 to 1991.

Formby says Wednesday that he wants a Workers Compensation Commission that is fair to employers and employees.

He is nominated for a term starting the middle of next month and ending in December 2022.